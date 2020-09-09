Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series X and S Prices, Pre-Orders Open in September Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Microsoft fans rejoice, as the Redmond giant has just announced the prices for its upcoming console, as well as when exactly they will be available for purchase. After announcing that the Xbox Series X will launch in November, Microsoft clarified earlier today its next-generation console will hit shelves on November 10. Two console versions will be available for pre-order starting September 22: Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. The former will cost just $300, but it will lack a Blu-ray disc, while the latter is priced to sell for $500. Microsoft announced that it is expanding the Xbox All Access program to 12 countries this holiday, with more to come in 2021. Xbox All Access provides an Xbox Series X, or Series S, along with 24 months of the full Xbox Game Pass Ultimate experience, at no upfront costs and a low monthly price. Xbox Series S will be available st... Microsoft fans rejoice, as the Redmond giant has just announced the prices for its upcoming console, as well as when exactly they will be available for purchase. After announcing that the Xbox Series X will launch in November, Microsoft clarified earlier today its next-generation console will hit shelves on November 10. Two console versions will be available for pre-order starting September 22: Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. The former will cost just $300, but it will lack a Blu-ray disc, while the latter is priced to sell for $500. Microsoft announced that it is expanding the Xbox All Access program to 12 countries this holiday, with more to come in 2021. Xbox All Access provides an Xbox Series X, or Series S, along with 24 months of the full Xbox Game Pass Ultimate experience, at no upfront costs and a low monthly price. Xbox Series S will be available st... 👓 View full article

