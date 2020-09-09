Global  
 

Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series X and S Prices, Pre-Orders Open in September

Softpedia Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series X and S Prices, Pre-Orders Open in SeptemberMicrosoft fans rejoice, as the Redmond giant has just announced the prices for its upcoming console, as well as when exactly they will be available for purchase. After announcing that the Xbox Series X will launch in November, Microsoft clarified earlier today its next-generation console will hit shelves on November 10. Two console versions will be available for pre-order starting September 22: Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. The former will cost just $300, but it will lack a Blu-ray disc, while the latter is priced to sell for $500. Microsoft announced that it is expanding the Xbox All Access program to 12 countries this holiday, with more to come in 2021. Xbox All Access provides an Xbox Series X, or Series S, along with 24 months of the full Xbox Game Pass Ultimate experience, at no upfront costs and a low monthly price. Xbox Series S will be available st...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X on November 10

Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X on November 10 01:10

 Microsoft is all set to launch the Xbox Series X console which will be released on November 10 this year. According to The Verge, the console will be available for a price of USD 499, and its preorders will begin on September 22. The company is also offering the Xbox Series X via its Xbox All Access...

