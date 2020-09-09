Bitdefender Antivirus Blocks the Installation of Windows 10 Cumulative Update Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

One of the cumulative updates that Microsoft released as part of the September 2020 Patch Tuesday rollout to Windows 10 devices is mistakenly flagged by Bitdefender's antivirus engine as a potential threat. KB4574727 is the cumulative update that Microsoft published on September 8 for Windows 10 version 1903 and 1909, and given it landed on Patch Tuesday, the focus was mostly on resolving security vulnerabilities in the operating system and the built-in components. According to Microsoft itself, this update included security improvements for basic operations in Windows 10, but also for peripheral devices, like mice, keyboards, and pens. And last but not least, the user security should also get a boost when running the Microsoft Office productivity suite. So essentially, KB4574727 is an important security update that users are obviously recommended to install as soon as possible, especially because it resolves vulnerabilities in Microsoft's operating system. But a...

