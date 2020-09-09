Ubisoft Moves Assassin's Creed Valhalla Launch Date One Week Earlier Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

After an avalanche of bad news that covered many big game releases that have been delayed due to various reasons, Ubisoft is the first publisher to brings us good news related to one of its 2020 game releases. The French company has just confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, will release now release on November 10, one week earlier than Ubisoft originally announced. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch on November 10 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+, Ubisoft’s subscription service, and Google Stadia. The PlayStation 5 version of the game will be released along with Sony's console, so we'll just have to wait for the Japanese company's announcement. Ubisoft's other major title for 2020, Watch Dogs: Legion will release on October 29 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games St... After an avalanche of bad news that covered many big game releases that have been delayed due to various reasons, Ubisoft is the first publisher to brings us good news related to one of its 2020 game releases. The French company has just confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, will release now release on November 10, one week earlier than Ubisoft originally announced. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch on November 10 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+, Ubisoft’s subscription service, and Google Stadia. The PlayStation 5 version of the game will be released along with Sony's console, so we'll just have to wait for the Japanese company's announcement. Ubisoft's other major title for 2020, Watch Dogs: Legion will release on October 29 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games St... 👓 View full article

