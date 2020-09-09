Global  
 

This ship-to-ship battle looks amazing in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer trailer

Wednesday, 9 September 2020
This ship-to-ship battle looks amazing in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer trailerI still don’t know what I think about Ronald Reagan sending players to do war crimes, but I’m certainly on board with the epic shipboarding combat I just saw in the first multiplayer reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

While we don’t see the ship’s actual armaments in play (it’s not clear if you can control them), the rest of the map seems incredibly dynamic: zip line from ship to ship, commandeer gunboats, jump around in jet skis, take down a helicopter with an RPG. You can even engage underwater, or so the trailer suggests.

And that’s just one of several maps Activision revealed in the trailer today. Here’s how it describes each of the first five maps:



*Armada*

Based on Operation Azorian, U.S. and Soviet forces arrive...
