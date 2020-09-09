Read up on Spider-Man graphic novels from $1 in ComiXology’s latest sale Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Following up the ongoing free Black Panther reads, ComiXology is back with a new collection of discounted digital reads, this time focusing on Spider-man. In its new Marvel Ultimate sale, you’ll be able to find a variety of single issue and graphic novels starring the web-slinger starting from *$1*. One highlight and a particularly notable place to get started is with Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man Collection Vol. 1 at* $7.99*. Typically fetching $20, today’s offer saves you 60%, is $2 under our previous mention, and the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 358-page graphic novel picks up with a familiar plot to Into the Spider-Verse, but swings Miles into a more conventional origin story that every Marvel fan should be aware of. Head below the fold for even more of our top picks from the Ultimate Spider-Man sale.



