White House reportedly moves to eliminate COVID-19 security theater at airports Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images



International travelers arriving in the United States will reportedly no longer go through enhanced health screenings at the airport. The planned change in policy, first reported by



The



The Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty ImagesInternational travelers arriving in the United States will reportedly no longer go through enhanced health screenings at the airport. The planned change in policy, first reported by Yahoo News , is expected to go into effect on September 14th.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been screening travelers coming into the US from certain countries since January when it started flagging anyone coming from or through Wuhan , China. The screening involves a temperature check and symptom check. Travelers are also expected to provide information that could be used for contact tracing in the event they were exposed to someone with COVID -19.The White House ordered the change in practice, according to Yahoo News. US Customs ... 👓 View full article

