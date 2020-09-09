|
White House reportedly moves to eliminate COVID-19 security theater at airports
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
International travelers arriving in the United States will reportedly no longer go through enhanced health screenings at the airport. The planned change in policy, first reported by Yahoo News, is expected to go into effect on September 14th.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been screening travelers coming into the US from certain countries since January when it started flagging anyone coming from or through Wuhan, China. The screening involves a temperature check and symptom check. Travelers are also expected to provide information that could be used for contact tracing in the event they were exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The White House ordered the change in practice, according to Yahoo News. US Customs...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
“Tiger King” Joe Exotic writes Trump handwritten letter in pardon applicationJoseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic,” is asking President Trump for a pardon. His application, which includes a handwritten letter, is set..
CBS News
"Tiger King" Joe Exotic calls Trump his hero, asks for pardonJoe Exotic, who is serving a 22-year federal sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme, has submitted his pardon application, to be hand-delivered..
CBS News
Marc Short says White House didn't tell Ronny Jackson's story effectively ahead of timeCBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett interviews White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short at Bread and Chocolate in D.C., as part..
CBS News
Ex-Trump campaign officials Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie discussed the special counsel investigation on "The Takeout"Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, former Trump campaign officials and allies to President Trump, discussed Michael Flynn and the Russia investigation on this..
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVIDDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden seized on the allegations in Bob Woodward's new book that President Donald Trump downplayed the threat of COVID,..
USATODAY.com
Bob Woodward book takeaways: Trump admits 'playing' down COVID threat, secret nuclear program, Kim Jong Un lettersBob Woodward's new book about President Trump includes a jarring admission from Trump that he was 'playing' down the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency
E-Cigarette Use Falls Sharply Among Teenagers, C.D.C. FindsThe encouraging public health news was tempered by evidence that many high school users were taking advantage of a regulatory loophole to get access to flavored..
NYTimes.com
Amy Schumer Reveals She Has Lyme
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Teen e-cigarette use declined in 2020Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
The number of high school and middle school students using e-cigarettes dropped off this year, declining from..
The Verge
792 kids nationwide diagnosed with rare condition linked to COVID-19The CDC says it has received reports of 792 confirmed cases of MIS-C across the country.
CBS News
Yahoo! News originated as an internet-based news aggregator by Yahoo!
Biden and Trump increase campaign travel as 2020 race heats upPresident Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are increasing their campaign travel with election day just under two months away. CBS News..
CBS News
Health experts say Labor Day could be pivotal in containing COVID-19 this fallThe nation's top health officials say Labor Day weekend could be pivotal in getting ahead of COVID-19 this fall. Dr. Dara Kass, an ER doctor and Yahoo News..
CBS News
Mariah's Memoir Has Eminem Stressed
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Wuhan Sub-provincial city in Hubei, People's Republic of China
WorldView: Xi visits Wuhan, North Korea missile launch, "heist of the century"Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled to Wuhan for the first time since the city became ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak. North Korea launched new..
CBS News
Amid coronavirus outbreak, plane evacuates U.S. citizens from Wuhan, ChinaA plane carrying nearly 200 people is evacuating Americans from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans..
CBS News
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFrom Wuhan to Paris and many places in between, students are back after months out of school. Children of color have been found to be more vulnerable to..
NYTimes.com
Detained Australian journalist Cheng Lei authored Facebook posts about Wuhan coronavirus cover-upAn Australian journalist currently detained in Beijing was known as a good thinker and a bridge between the two countries before her arrest more than two weeks..
SBS
U.S. Customs and Border Protection department of the United States Federal Government
Amazon bars foreign sales of plants to the US following deliveries of mystery seedsPackets of seeds have been arriving unsolicited in the mail | Washington State Department of Agriculture
Amazon is banning foreign sales of plants and..
The Verge
U.S.-Mexico border crossings continued to rise in AugustU.S. officials made more than 3,000 apprehensions of unaccompanied minors. CBP chief Mark Morgan said "the majority" were expelled.
CBS News
Portland mayor stung by tear gas at protest
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Tweets about this