Verizon will let you watch NFL games for free with three of your friends Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images



The 2020



But that doesn’t mean you have to watch ‘em alone. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty ImagesThe 2020 NFL season kicks off tomorrow, despite the ominous threat of COVID-19 lurking around just about every corner. (It remains to be seen whether the precautions the league has been taking will be effective.) For fans who have been practicing social distancing , the season’s beginning might feel bittersweet: it’s great that football is back, but it does suck to not be able to safely watch games with your pals in person.But that doesn’t mean you have to watch ‘em alone. Verizon is launching a new feature on its Yahoo Sports app, called Watch Together, which will let you live-stream NFL games with up to three of your friends over video chat. You won’t need to be a Verizon customer to watch games for free, but you will need to watch on... 👓 View full article

