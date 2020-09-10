Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 168 deaths, 642 431 cases and an 88.7% recovery rate

News24 Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
South Africa's Covid-19 recovery rate has improved slightly to 88.7%, above the global average of 67.3%.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UP records 6,711 new COVID cases in 24 hrs, 76.09% recovery rate: ACS Health [Video]

UP records 6,711 new COVID cases in 24 hrs, 76.09% recovery rate: ACS Health

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad on September 09 informed that the state has recorded 6,711 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The active infection which..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
COVID-19 recovery rate in Nepal increases [Video]

COVID-19 recovery rate in Nepal increases

Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has increased significantly in past 7 days, Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal claimed on Tuesday. In last 24 hours, a total of 2,287 corona virus infected..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
Fatality rate, Covid recoveries, 5 states with most cases & deaths: Govt briefs [Video]

Fatality rate, Covid recoveries, 5 states with most cases & deaths: Govt briefs

Union Health Ministry briefs on India’s Covid-19 situation. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India's COVID-19 cases per million population is 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:16Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 086 deaths, 640 441 cases and an 88.6% recovery rate

 South Africa has dropped to eighth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.
News24


Tweets about this

Newscoza

News.co.za Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 086 deaths, 640 441 cases and an 88.6% recovery rate https://t.co/ydclkvARVq 22 hours ago

Cfengwong1960

Feng Wong RT @News24: South Africa has dropped to eighth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Colombi… 22 hours ago

mohammedyusuf_z

Mohammed Yusuf https://t.co/Bs5ku09Wwz | Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 086 deaths, 640 441 cases and an 88.6% recovery rate… https://t.co/dsRdiCGwbY 22 hours ago

RantsSouth

South Africa Rants and Raves https://t.co/Njoe3O0hUU | Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 086 deaths, 640 441 cases and an 88.6% recovery rate - See co… https://t.co/BUBUnV7mEt 22 hours ago

SAMNET786

SAMNET South Africa has dropped to eighth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, P… https://t.co/UBcS5aw6pV 1 day ago

News24

News24 South Africa has dropped to eighth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, P… https://t.co/fbMz21wzlT 1 day ago

Juniper975

Jenny RT @News24: South Africa has breached the 15 000 Covid-19 fatality mark with 115 new deaths, bringing the total to 15 004. | @BraGrobbies… 2 days ago

awriterly

Deon Are we waiting for 100% recovery to announce opened borders? #SouthAfrica #travel #tourism #WeAreOpen… https://t.co/zSbuoNSwOT 2 days ago