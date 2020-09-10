News24.com | Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 168 deaths, 642 431 cases and an 88.7% recovery rate

UP records 6,711 new COVID cases in 24 hrs, 76.09% recovery rate: ACS Health
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad on September 09 informed that the state has recorded 6,711 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The active infection which..
COVID-19 recovery rate in Nepal increases
Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has increased significantly in past 7 days, Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal claimed on Tuesday. In last 24 hours, a total of 2,287 corona virus infected..
Fatality rate, Covid recoveries, 5 states with most cases & deaths: Govt briefs
Union Health Ministry briefs on India’s Covid-19 situation. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India's COVID-19 cases per million population is 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world...
News.co.za Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 086 deaths, 640 441 cases and an 88.6% recovery rate https://t.co/ydclkvARVq 22 hours ago
Feng Wong RT @News24: South Africa has dropped to eighth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Colombi… 22 hours ago
Mohammed Yusuf https://t.co/Bs5ku09Wwz | Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 086 deaths, 640 441 cases and an 88.6% recovery rate… https://t.co/dsRdiCGwbY 22 hours ago
South Africa Rants and Raves https://t.co/Njoe3O0hUU | Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 086 deaths, 640 441 cases and an 88.6% recovery rate - See co… https://t.co/BUBUnV7mEt 22 hours ago
SAMNET South Africa has dropped to eighth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, P… https://t.co/UBcS5aw6pV 1 day ago
News24 South Africa has dropped to eighth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, P… https://t.co/fbMz21wzlT 1 day ago
Jenny RT @News24: South Africa has breached the 15 000 Covid-19 fatality mark with 115 new deaths, bringing the total to 15 004. | @BraGrobbies… 2 days ago
Deon Are we waiting for 100% recovery to announce opened borders?
#SouthAfrica #travel #tourism #WeAreOpen… https://t.co/zSbuoNSwOT 2 days ago