Your move, PS5

It was a long game of price-war chicken, but it's finally come to a close. Microsoft flinched first, and now we know how much the next generation of console gaming will cost. The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will officially launch November 10th starting at $299, the company announced this week, after spending 15 months revealing details about its next-generation Xbox in dribs and drabs.Many questions remain, like whether the $299 Xbox Series S will truly feel next-gen, since it'll only have a third the raw GPU performance of the $499 Xbox Series X and less than half that of the PlayStation 5. (They're all based on the same AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture.)But the biggest question is a little more immediate: What will PlayStation...


