Ubisoft Forward: Prince Of Persia, Splinter Cell & More To Expect Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

The first Ubisoft Forward event went live in July where some big titles like Assassins’ Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion were discussed. Now, the French developer is all set to hold the second Ubisoft Forward event of the year. The second Ubisoft Forward event will go live today, with a one-hour pre-show starting at […] 👓 View full article

