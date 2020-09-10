Global  
 

Ubisoft Forward: Prince Of Persia, Splinter Cell & More To Expect

Fossbytes Thursday, 10 September 2020
The first Ubisoft Forward event went live in July where some big titles like Assassins’ Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion were discussed. Now, the French developer is all set to hold the second Ubisoft Forward event of the year. The second Ubisoft Forward event will go live today, with a one-hour pre-show starting at […]
