I'm never going back to my old school: Musings on the fallout from COVID-19-related school closures Thursday, 10 September 2020

With all due respect to Donald Fagan -- front man for beloved jazz-rock duo Steely Dan -- I don't think we have to wait until "California tumbles into the sea" before we all agree that the idea of a traditional university education is now anachronistic. With COVID-19 disrupting and, in some cases cancelling, in-person learning at leading institutions, many higher-ed students are realizing they can get the skills and knowledge they need without ever stepping foot on campus. In fact, some are discovering that life in "Virtual-U" is better -- easier, more productive, less stressful -- than the real thing.


