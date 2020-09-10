Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

I’m never going back to my old school: Musings on the fallout from COVID-19-related school closures

betanews Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
With all due respect to Donald Fagan -- front man for beloved jazz-rock duo Steely Dan -- I don’t think we have to wait until "California tumbles into the sea" before we all agree that the idea of a traditional university education is now anachronistic. With COVID-19 disrupting and, in some cases cancelling, in-person learning at leading institutions, many higher-ed students are realizing they can get the skills and knowledge they need without ever stepping foot on campus. In fact, some are discovering that life in "Virtual-U" is better -- easier, more productive, less stressful -- than the real thing.… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Has Killed at Least 4 Teachers Since the Start of the School Year [Video]

COVID-19 Has Killed at Least 4 Teachers Since the Start of the School Year

The most recent death was 28-year-old Demetria Bannister of South Carolina, who died on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Fort Worth Superintendent Awaiting Specific Data Before Reopening Schools [Video]

Fort Worth Superintendent Awaiting Specific Data Before Reopening Schools

Frustration over school closures and mask requirements is building.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:53Published
UK Schools Face Pandemic Fallout as Algorithm Determining Final Marks Downgrades 40% of Students [Video]

UK Schools Face Pandemic Fallout as Algorithm Determining Final Marks Downgrades 40% of Students

A controversial algorithm that determined UK students’ grades during the pandemic-shortened school year, has led to chaos and questions of class bias. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this