Take over 50% off Sony’s Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones at $98

9to5Toys Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Amazon offers the Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones in multiple colors for *$98 shipped*. Regularly $200, today’s deal is over 50% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Packing a bevvy of notable features, these headphones deliver everything you’d want in a portable audio setup, including up to 35-hours of battery life, USB-C connectivity, and ANC functionality. Designed with all-metal sliders within the band, Sony promises an “ultra-comfortable” fit for those long listening sessions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

