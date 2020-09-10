Global  
 

The Xbox Series X Will Crush an Equivalently Priced Gaming PC

ExtremeTech Thursday, 10 September 2020
The Xbox Series X Will Crush an Equivalently Priced Gaming PCPrice on both consoles is still unknown. Microsoft may have ditched its online fees to reduce overall sticker shock.

Microsoft's $499 price on the Xbox Series X is excellent. There's no chance of building a brand-new PC that would match it.
