EA Play Comes to Xbox Game Pass at No Additional Cost

Softpedia Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
EA Play Comes to Xbox Game Pass at No Additional CostMicrosoft is all-in when it comes to its gaming business, which can only mean one thing: better offers for gamers. After revealing the price of its next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft announced another major change to its Xbox Game Pass service. Starting this holiday, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get EA Play for no additional cost. EA Play is Electronic Arts subscription service that gives gamers access to more than 60 games, including FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from the publisher's most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims. Typically, EA Play (formerly EA Access) costs $5 per month ($30 per year), but Xbox Game Pass subscr...
