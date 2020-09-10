Global  
 

Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass

engadget Thursday, 10 September 2020
Microsoft has finally announced its budget next-gen Xbox, the $299 Xbox Series S. That price is appealing, but the cuts to storage and graphical power… not so much.We know that the Xbox Series X will be $500, and history has shown that gamers will th...
 Microsoft has finally announced its cut-price next-gen Xbox, the $299 Xbox Series S. That price is appealing, but the cuts to storage and graphical power… not so much. However, Microsoft will offer the Series S as part of a subscription deal with Game Pass Ultimate for just $25 per month. All that...

