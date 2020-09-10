|
Nearly 60-year-old department store Century 21 filed for bankruptcy and plans to close all of its stores
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Century 21 filed for bankruptcy and blamed the fact that it was not paid out insurance money it said was due because of the coronavirus pandemic.
