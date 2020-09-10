Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nearly 60-year-old department store Century 21 filed for bankruptcy and plans to close all of its stores

Business Insider Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Century 21 filed for bankruptcy and blamed the fact that it was not paid out insurance money it said was due because of the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Century 21 Files For Bankruptcy [Video]

Century 21 Files For Bankruptcy

Century 21 announced it is filing for bankruptcy and closing all 13 stores during to the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published
Stein Mart closing all stores in bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Stein Mart closing all stores in bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

The off-price retailer Stein Mart is the latest store to declare bankruptcy during the COVID-19 pandemic and will close all stores in 2020.

Credit: USA Today Money (Domestic)     Duration: 00:49Published
Lord & Taylor Is Going Out Of Business [Video]

Lord & Taylor Is Going Out Of Business

Lord & Taylor started it's massive going-out-of-business sale in stores and online. The department store and its parent company, Le Tote, filed for bankruptcy on August 2. The companies said they..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Century 21 Declares Bankruptcy, Will Close All Stores

Century 21 Declares Bankruptcy, Will Close All Stores People wearing face masks walk past a closed 'Century 21' store in Brooklyn, in April, 2020 The discount department store has 13 stores in New York, New...
Gothamist

Death knell sounds for some of Japan's oldest department stores

 After more than three centuries in business, the Onuma department store in northern Japanese city of Yamagata began bankruptcy proceedings this year - one of...
Japan Today


Tweets about this