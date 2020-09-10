Global  
 

India's largest company, Reliance Industries, has reportedly offered Amazon a 40% stake in its retail arm for $20 billion

Business Insider Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Reliance Industries has offered to sell Amazon up to 40% of its subsidiary Reliance Retail, which has annual revenues of $20 billion.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Closing bell: Sensex jumps 646 points, Reliance up 7.1% to hit record high

Closing bell: Sensex jumps 646 points, Reliance up 7.1% to hit record high 01:10

 Equity benchmark indices were on an upswing on September 10 following a spurt in Asian markets with Reliance Industries and banking stocks leading the rally. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 646 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840 while the Nifty 50 gained by 171 points or 1.52 per cent at 11,449. Most...

