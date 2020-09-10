|
NASA wants to buy Moon rocks from private companies
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
An artistic rendering of Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander, contracted to take payloads to the Moon for NASA’s CLPS program. | Image: Astrobotic
NASA is officially in the market for Moon rocks — and it’s willing to pay any company that’s capable of scooping them up.
Today, the space agency is putting out a call for proposals from companies, challenging them to snag small samples of rocks on the Moon’s surface. The companies will have to prove that they have collected lunar samples in some kind of small container by sending pictures and data to NASA. If satisfied, NASA pledges to purchase the samples for up to $50,000, according to a source familiar with the matter. Eventually, NASA will retrieve the rock samples and bring them back to Earth.
NASA ultimately wants the exchange to happen before 2024 — the agency’s current deadline for sending people back to the Moon. For companies...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
Meet the women behind NASA's historic Apollo 11 launchTuesday marks 50 years since three men in space suits set off on the greatest scientific adventure of all time. As the astronauts of Apollo 11 headed to the..
CBS News
NASA is looking for companies to help it mine the moonNASA wants to mine the moon. The space agency announced Thursday it is looking for companies to collect rocks and dirt from the lunar surface, and then turn them..
WorldNews
Gigantic ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid will blast past Earth next weekAsteroid 2020 QL2 is set to pass Earth on September 14 (Credits: Getty Images) Next week Earth is set to have yet another close encounter with a ‘potentially..
WorldNews
'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid to Fly Past Earth Next Week
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Moon Earth's natural satellite
EJ Espresso: Is Moon rusting? Chandrayaan-1 images suggest so
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:48Published
Has Earth's oxygen rusted the Moon for billions of yearsHonolulu HI (SPX) Sep 03, 2020 To the surprise of many planetary...
WorldNews
Moon booster rocket fired up in critical testEngineers in Utah fire up a booster rocket that will help send astronauts back to the Moon.
BBC News
September’s full moon will be called the ‘Corn Moon’; here’s whyThe night sky will lit up with the ‘Corn Moon’ this year in September. For those who are don’t follow Moon’s cycles, according to NASA, this full moon..
WorldNews
Astrobotic Technology American space robotics company
Commercial Lunar Payload Services A NASA program contracting commercial transportation services to the Moon
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this