Microsoft's new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small in size and price Thursday, 10 September 2020

The new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small, both in terms of its $299 price and its dimensions. I've been playing around with a nonfunctional Xbox Series S this week, and I'm genuinely surprised Microsoft has managed to fit the same Xbox Series X CPU and lots of other next-gen technology into something that uses space and wealth so economically.The Xbox Series S is just 275mm (10.8 inches) tall, 151mm (5.9 inches) deep, and 63.5mm (2.5 inches) wide in a vertical position. Microsoft has placed rubber feet in both vertical and horizontal positions. And unlike the Series X, I think the Xbox Series S looks great in both orientations. This also allows the Series S to fit comfortably within most TV stands.


