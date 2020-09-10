Global  
 

Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small in size and price

The Verge Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small in size and priceThe new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small, both in terms of its $299 price and its dimensions. I’ve been playing around with a nonfunctional Xbox Series S this week, and I’m genuinely surprised Microsoft has managed to fit the same Xbox Series X CPU and lots of other next-gen technology into something that uses space and wealth so economically.

The Xbox Series S is just 275mm (10.8 inches) tall, 151mm (5.9 inches) deep, and 63.5mm (2.5 inches) wide in a vertical position. Microsoft has placed rubber feet in both vertical and horizontal positions. And unlike the Series X, I think the Xbox Series S looks great in both orientations. This also allows the Series S to fit comfortably within most TV stands.

Video Credit: engadget - Published
News video: Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass

Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass 04:09

 Microsoft has finally announced its cut-price next-gen Xbox, the $299 Xbox Series S. That price is appealing, but the cuts to storage and graphical power… not so much. However, Microsoft will offer the Series S as part of a subscription deal with Game Pass Ultimate for just $25 per month. All that...

