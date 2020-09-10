Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A first look at Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X console

The Verge Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
A first look at Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X consoleMicrosoft’s Xbox Series X console demands to stand upright, loud and proud. At least that’s my immediate impression after getting an early look at a nonfunctional Xbox Series X unit, supplied by Microsoft. It’s not as big as I expected from the Series X photos, but the dimensions could make positioning it in your living room a challenge.

The console is 151mm (5.9 inches) wide or deep and 301mm (11.8 inches) tall, making it too big, even on its side, to fit in my TV stand that currently houses a satellite TV box and an Xbox One X.

Xbox Series X vs. Xbox One X.

Xbox Series X on its side with the stand jutting out to the left.

It’s clear the Series X was designed primarily for the vertical...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X on November 10

Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X on November 10 01:10

 Microsoft is all set to launch the Xbox Series X console which will be released on November 10 this year. According to The Verge, the console will be available for a price of USD 499, and its preorders will begin on September 22. The company is also offering the Xbox Series X via its Xbox All Access...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Xbox (fourth generation) Xbox (fourth generation) Microsoft's fourth home video game console

Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small in size and price

 The new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small, both in terms of its $299 price and its dimensions. I’ve been playing around with a nonfunctional Xbox Series S..
The Verge

Your move, PS5

 It was a long game of price-war chicken, but it’s finally come to a close.

Microsoft flinched first, and now we know how much the next generation of..
The Verge

AMD’s next-generation Zen 3 CPUs and Radeon RX 6000 ‘Big Navi’ GPU will be revealed next month

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Last week, Nvidia unveiled the $699 RTX 3080, which promises double the performance of the RTX 2080 for the same price..
The Verge
Xbox Series X Launching November 10 [Video]

Xbox Series X Launching November 10

Xbox Series X Launching November 10

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Russian hackers suspected of targeting Biden campaign [Video]

Russian hackers suspected of targeting Biden campaign

Microsoft informed a consulting firm hired by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign that it may have been the target of Russian state-sponsored cyberattacks. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

Xbox Game Pass for PC is doubling its price next week

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Alongside an influx of next-gen console news, Microsoft also confirmed today that it will raise its pricing..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass [Video]

Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass

Microsoft has finally announced its cut-price next-gen Xbox, the $299 Xbox Series S. That price is appealing, but the cuts to storage and graphical power… not so much. However, Microsoft will offer..

Credit: engadget     Duration: 04:09Published
Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series S [Video]

Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series S

News of the "smallest Xbox ever" was confirmed Tuesday via Twitter

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Microsoft Announces Free Xbox Academy Workshops [Video]

Microsoft Announces Free Xbox Academy Workshops

The gaming giant has revealed its new free development tutorial. which is "designed to inspire the next generation of games creators".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

EA Play Comes to Xbox Game Pass at No Additional Cost

EA Play Comes to Xbox Game Pass at No Additional Cost Microsoft is all-in when it comes to its gaming business, which can only mean one thing: better offers for gamers. After revealing the price of its...
Softpedia Also reported by •PC World

Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small in size and price

Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small in size and price The new Xbox Series S is surprisingly small, both in terms of its $299 price and its dimensions. I’ve been playing around with a nonfunctional Xbox Series S...
The Verge Also reported by •HinduengadgetThe WrapSoftpediaExtremeTechFossbytes

Your move, PS5

Your move, PS5 It was a long game of price-war chicken, but it’s finally come to a close. Microsoft flinched first, and now we know how much the next generation of console...
The Verge


Tweets about this

JDLBusiness

JDL Business ICYMI: Microsoft has officially announced the Xbox Series X will launch on November 10 for $499, with pre-orders st… https://t.co/kDET6q4RmS 41 minutes ago

indospot

João Carrasqueira Microsoft and Taco Bell are giving away an Xbox Series X ahead of its launch https://t.co/j2r5u2ZR6p 46 minutes ago

rudipitt

Rudi A.R. RT @DeadarticGames: ID@Xbox Console Launch Exclusives Optimized for Series X https://t.co/FVUMj1fQeM #XboxGamesShowcase #XboxSeriesX #XboxO… 1 hour ago

SOHOSystemsINSA

SOHOSystemsINSA Microsoft and Taco Bell are giving away an Xbox Series X ahead of its launch https://t.co/Hdh0kmaog8 #xbox #hermanus 1 hour ago

NeowinFeed

Neowin Microsoft and Taco Bell are giving away an Xbox Series X ahead of its launch #Microsoft #XboxSeriesX #Xbox… https://t.co/D0D7uB6Eme 1 hour ago

EagleNews

Eagle News Microsoft's new Xbox Series X set for November launch, from $499 Read here: https://t.co/nbHFMDGrgC #eaglenews https://t.co/BrbLp3djLu 2 hours ago

iamsidakdhillon

Sidak Dhillon RT @ambermac: "#Microsoft's next-gen #Xbox Series X console will arrive Nov. 10 and cost $499 (US)… the same launch day as the stripped-do… 2 hours ago

ahmet_dolanay

Ahmet Dolanay RT @MarkRein: @Ninja Hey @Ninja were you not aware that @FortniteGame was cross generation? Here’s an article from May talking about it: ht… 2 hours ago