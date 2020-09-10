|
A first look at Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X console
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console demands to stand upright, loud and proud. At least that’s my immediate impression after getting an early look at a nonfunctional Xbox Series X unit, supplied by Microsoft. It’s not as big as I expected from the Series X photos, but the dimensions could make positioning it in your living room a challenge.
The console is 151mm (5.9 inches) wide or deep and 301mm (11.8 inches) tall, making it too big, even on its side, to fit in my TV stand that currently houses a satellite TV box and an Xbox One X.
Xbox Series X vs. Xbox One X.
Xbox Series X on its side with the stand jutting out to the left.
It’s clear the Series X was designed primarily for the vertical...
