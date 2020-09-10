Amazon’s Zinus mattress sale starts at $136 (Up to $100 off) Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amazon is offering the Zinus 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress for *$279.99 shipped*. That’s $100 off what it’s fetched at Amazon for most of 2020 and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked during that same timeframe. This mattress blends memory foam with heavy-duty springs to deliver a comfortable night of sleep. The memory foam inside is “infused with green tea extract and castor seed oil to naturally help prevent odor.” It’s compressed and rolled, allowing it to be shipped to you in a compact box that’s ready to be easily hauled wherever it needs to go. Zinus backs this mattress with a 10-year limited warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more mattresses discounted *as low as $136*. more… 👓 View full article

