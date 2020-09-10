Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Green Deals: Siemens Level 2 Electric Car Charger $387, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Amazon offers the Siemens US2 VersiCharge Electric Car Charger for *$387.45 shipped*. You’ll also find this deal at Home Depot. Originally $549, we’ve seen it more recently around $450 at various retailers. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. With a clean design and Level 2 charging, this Siemens Electric Vehicle Charger is up to “four times faster” than Level 1 alternatives. Notable features include a control panel right on the front that can delay power-ups by as much as 8-hours. It works with J1772 vehicles and Teslas with your car’s included adapter. Siemens includes a 3-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Nature Power Solar Panels, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: Nissan celebrates production of the 500,000th Leaf

Nissan celebrates production of the 500,000th Leaf 01:30

 In celebration of World EV Day, Nissan marked the production of the 500,000th LEAF, the world's first mass-market 100% electric car. With half a million LEAF built globally, customers around the world continue to embrace the pioneering zero-emission vehicle.The milestone was achieved at Nissan's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Factory 56 - Digitalization [Video]

The Factory 56 - Digitalization

Flexible, digital, efficient and sustainable: Factory 56 embodies the future of production at Mercedes-Benz and sets new standards for the automotive industry. With an investment of approximately 730..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 03:13Published
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Driving Video [Video]

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Driving Video

Dodge is literally expanding its high-performance Charger models for 2020, adding a Widebody Package to America's only four-door muscle car. Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:10Published
Electric car explodes while charging in southern China [Video]

Electric car explodes while charging in southern China

An electric car exploded while charging in southern China's Sanming on August 20. In the video, an orange car suddenly exploded when being sprayed with water to cool down. According to reports,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V Electric Hedge Trimmer $136, more

 Amazon offers the Greenworks 40V 24-inch Electric Cordless Hedge Trimmer for *$135.99 shipped*. Regularly $160, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and...
9to5Toys

Green Deals: Milwaukee M18 Fuel Electric Blower $249, more

 Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Electric Blower for *$249 shipped*. Regularly $299, today’s deal is the best we can find. This isn’t a budget...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this