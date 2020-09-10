Green Deals: Siemens Level 2 Electric Car Charger $387, more
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Amazon offers the Siemens US2 VersiCharge Electric Car Charger for *$387.45 shipped*. You’ll also find this deal at Home Depot. Originally $549, we’ve seen it more recently around $450 at various retailers. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. With a clean design and Level 2 charging, this Siemens Electric Vehicle Charger is up to “four times faster” than Level 1 alternatives. Notable features include a control panel right on the front that can delay power-ups by as much as 8-hours. It works with J1772 vehicles and Teslas with your car’s included adapter. Siemens includes a 3-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
