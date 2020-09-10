Nike sunglasses for fall and more under $50 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Hautelook’s Sunglass Flash Sale offers top brands including Nike, Ralph Lauren, and more under *$50*. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Gear up for fall sports with the Nike Legend Wrap Sunglasses. This durable style is currently marked down to *$43* and originally was priced at $85. These sunglasses feature 100% UV protection and are very stylish with green logos on the sides. This style pairs best with casual or workout wear and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
