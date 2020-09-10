Global  
 

California wildfires growing bigger, moving faster than ever

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When it comes to California wildfires, it now takes days, not decades, to produce what had been seen as a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

Last weekend, a fire burning in California’s Sierra National Forest exploded in size, trapping hundreds of Labor Day holiday campers who could only be rescued by helicopters that made a series of white-knuckle flights into the smoke. Fire officials said they’d never seen a fire move so fast in forestland — 15 miles (24 kilometers) in a day.

On Wednesday, a wildfire in Plumas National Forest northeast of San Francisco spread 25 miles (40 kilometers) in a day and devoured an estimated 400 square miles (1,036 square kilometers),

In between those events, a massive fire in Monterey County doubled in size overnight, trapping 14 firefighters who had to deploy their emergency shelters; one was critically injured.

They are only the latest examples of what a half-dozen fire experts agreed is more extreme fire behavior driven by drought and warming temperatures they attribute to climate change. Among the most concerning developments is that fast-moving wildfires leave less time for warnings or evacuations.

Recently “we have seen multiple fires expand by tens of thousands of acres in a matter of hours, and 30 years or more ago that just wasn’t fire behavior that we saw,” said Jacob Bendix, a professor of geography and the environment at Syracuse University who studies wildfires.

Hotter temperatures, longer fire seasons and an estimated 140 million dead trees from a five-year drought mean that “fires in California are moving faster and growing larger," said University of Utah fire expert Philip Dennison.

Mike Flannigan, who directs the Western Partnership for Wildland Fire Science at Canada's University...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Inside The California Wildfires With Former CBS 2 Anchors Jon Duncanson, Sylvia Gomez

Inside The California Wildfires With Former CBS 2 Anchors Jon Duncanson, Sylvia Gomez 01:20

 The wildfires in California continue to spew more flames and smoke as they now cover some 11,000 acres. Former CBS 2 anchor/reporters Jon Duncanson and Sylvia Gomez – who now live in Mill Valley, California – take us inside the wildfires.

