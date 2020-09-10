|
$3M Breakthrough Prize goes to scientist designing molecules to could fight COVID-19
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The Breakthrough Prize Foundation announced $21.75 million in awards today for a variety of scientific achievements. One in particular is a tech/science crossover: A $3M award to David Baker, whose work over the last 20 years has helped validate the idea that computers can help us understand and create complex molecules like proteins — and […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this