Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising is a familiar-feeling take on Breath of the Wild

When Ubisoft first announced the game formerly known as Gods & Monsters back at E3 2019, comparisons to Nintendo 's highly acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild were quick to follow. Ubisoft's formal gameplay reveal of the newly renamed Immortals Fenyx Rising — set for release on December 3rd — does nothing to dispel those comparisons. In fact, after a two-hour gameplay demo of Immortals Fenyx Rising, it was hard to shake the feeling that I had just spent an afternoon playing a Greek-themed version of Nintendo's instant classic with the serial numbers filed off.There are so many aspects of Immortals Fenyx Rising that feel like they were ripped right out of Breath of the Wild that it's almost easier to list things that don't...


