Watch Dogs: Legion To Get Aiden Pearce As Fully Playable Character

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Ubisoft Forward digital event was full of surprises!



Ubisoft Forward gave us a lot to look forward to in the forms of 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' and 'Watch Dogs Legion'. Oh, and they also presented a new title for a legendary franchise... Can you guess.. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published on July 15, 2020

Tweets about this