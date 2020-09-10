|
Watch Dogs: Legion To Get Aiden Pearce As Fully Playable Character
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
At the Ubisoft Forward event, the company revealed that Aiden Pearce, the protagonist of the Watch Dogs 1, will be made available in Watch Dogs: Legion. The game is scheduled for a release on October 29, but Aiden Pearce will arrive as a fully playable character sometime after the game launches. Aiden Pearce will arrive […]
