Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Dogs: Legion To Get Aiden Pearce As Fully Playable Character

Fossbytes Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
At the Ubisoft Forward event, the company revealed that Aiden Pearce, the protagonist of the Watch Dogs 1, will be made available in Watch Dogs: Legion. The game is scheduled for a release on October 29, but Aiden Pearce will arrive as a fully playable character sometime after the game launches. Aiden Pearce will arrive […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Ubisoft Forward digital event was full of surprises! [Video]

The Ubisoft Forward digital event was full of surprises!

Ubisoft Forward gave us a lot to look forward to in the forms of 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' and 'Watch Dogs Legion'. Oh, and they also presented a new title for a legendary franchise... Can you guess..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Tweets about this