All the biggest announcements from Ubisoft’s Forward event
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Ubisoft just debuted another one of its Forward events, where the company previewed more upcoming titles and details on its fall lineup, including a better look at Immortals Fenyx Rising, the return of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, and the announcement of new games like Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and the massively multiplayer Riders Republic.
Here’s everything you need to know:
-Ubisoft CEO addresses the company’s problems with diversity, inclusion, racism, and sexual misconduct-
Ahead of #UbiForward, a message from our CEO Yves Guillemot: pic.twitter.com/NDfOj4tFk7
— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 10, 2020
The most significant announcement Ubisoft made today was notably not part of the actual Forward event at...
