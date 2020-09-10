Ubisoft unveils Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake with debut trailer
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () During today’s Ubisoft Forward stream, the company officially unveiled the new Prince of Persia remake. Looking to follow in the footsteps of recent successful remakes of the Resident Evil franchise, Ubisoft has announced Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. We know the game will be released early next year, according to today’s announcement, and you can check out the debut announcement trailer below. more…
Alleged screenshots of the rumored remakeof Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time have beenleaked to various video game forums.fans have agreed onone thing — it looks bad.The leak was first posted onResetEra by user AndrewDTF.He snapped some photos from the RussianUplay Store, which apparently...