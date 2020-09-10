Ubisoft unveils Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake with debut trailer Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

During today’s Ubisoft Forward stream, the company officially unveiled the new Prince of Persia remake. Looking to follow in the footsteps of recent successful remakes of the Resident Evil franchise, Ubisoft has announced Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. We know the game will be released early next year, according to today’s announcement, and you can check out the debut announcement trailer below. more… 👓 View full article

