NFL RedZone is free on YouTube TV this weekend as HBO Max gets one-year discount Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Last week, YouTube TV added a $10.99 per month Sports Plus package. One of the included channels in that bundle is NFL RedZone, which will be free this weekend, while you can save on a yearly HBO Max subscription through YouTube TV.



