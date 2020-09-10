Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here’s an official 3D render of the blue Google Pixel 4a that never was [Gallery]

9to5Google Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Ahead of the launch of the Pixel 4a, there were rumors of a blue colorway for the mid-range phone. While the Google Pixel 4a has so far only been released in black, we now have our best look yet at Pixel 4a in blue, thanks to an official 3D model.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles 01:10

 Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be downloaded on Pixel 2, 3, 3A, 4, 4A, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Google further said that it expects "more...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google's Pixel 5 may be a mid-range phone, and that might be okay [Video]

Google's Pixel 5 may be a mid-range phone, and that might be okay

New leaks suggest the Pixel 5 will not be a flagship-level phone. The Pixel 5 is expected to have a Snapdragon 765 5g chipset, and 8GB of RAM. This means the Pixel 5 may in fact be slightly slower than..

Credit: Engadget 5G     Duration: 04:12Published

Tweets about this