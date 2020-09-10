Bolster your NAS with a 2-pack of Seagate IronWolf 8TB HDDs at $380 shipped Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Newegg is offering a 2-pack of Seagate IronWold 8TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drives for *$379.99 shipped*. For comparison, you’d pay $430 to buy two of these drives from Amazon right now with today’s deal saving you 15%. Whether you have a NAS or DAS that you need to fill with storage, Seagate’s IronWolf drives are a great choice. You’ll find 256MB of cache and 7200RPM speeds here, which combine to deliver killer data transfer rates for networked storage. You can either use RAID0 or JBOD to get 16TB of storage out of these drives, or add them to an existing array to expand your data collection capabilities, the choice is yours. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

