Google Search gains elaborate Fresh Prince of Bel-Air easter egg
Friday, 11 September 2020 () While the usual way for Google to celebrate or commemorate a bit of culture is to give it a homepage Google Doodle, sometimes the company will put longer lasting easter eggs for specific search terms. The latest easter egg in Google Search gives you a 90s throwback to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' series reboot, simply titled 'Bel-Air,' is headed to Peacock, Disney's 'Mulan' has come under fire for filming scenes in China's Xinjiang Province and Colin Kaepernick is..
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:05Published
The Justice Department, which has been conducting an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google, plans to bring a lawsuit against Google as soon as this month, according to two sources familiar..