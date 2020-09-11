Global  
 

Google Search gains elaborate Fresh Prince of Bel-Air easter egg

9to5Google Friday, 11 September 2020
While the usual way for Google to celebrate or commemorate a bit of culture is to give it a homepage Google Doodle, sometimes the company will put longer lasting easter eggs for specific search terms. The latest easter egg in Google Search gives you a 90s throwback to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: The Fresh Prince returns! Will Smith announces 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot is on its way

The Fresh Prince returns! Will Smith announces 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot is on its way 01:10

 Will Smith has announced 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot has been ordered for two seasons on new home, Peacocks.

