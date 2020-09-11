Google Play Store Working On A Feature To Share Apps Without Internet

Apple’s IDFA Change Will Destroy Chunks Of Economy: LUMA’s Kawaja



Apple may have delayed a big change to the way advertisers can get user data from iOS devices - but the change will still be profound for advertisers. More than that, however, the change could have a.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:18 Published 1 day ago

How Apple Benefits From IDFA Change: Washington Post’s Albergotti



Apple may have delayed its proposed change in its IDFA iOS ad toolset - but the switch, when it comes, will nevertheless have profound implications. The Identity for Advertisers component of the mobile.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 03:12 Published 3 days ago