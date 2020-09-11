Global  
 

Google Play Store Working On A Feature To Share Apps Without Internet

Fossbytes Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
A recent APK teardown by 9to5Google shows a new peer-to-peer app sharing feature in the Google Play Store. It also shows the ‘My apps & games’ replaced with a cleaner and less cluttered ‘Manage apps & device’ tab. In the teardown, a new design has been applied to the Play Store. It is to be […]
