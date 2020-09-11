|
Raised by Wolves is every kind of sci-fi movie in one big dreary show
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Image: HBO
Raised by Wolves takes place in a distant future where the earth has been consumed by a war between atheists and believers. It’s a premise so insufferable you can almost feel it walking to your bookshelf to judge your taste. Thankfully, that’s kind of besides the point — at least for a while. The dazzling new sci-fi series is, at first, mostly about being raised by a robot mom who may or may not secretly want to kill you. And yet, it still manages to not be terribly exciting to watch.
HBO Max’s latest show is pulling out all the stops. A lavish, expensive-looking series with the first two episodes directed by none other than Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves is hard to ignore. It’s the sort of big, sweeping show that’s meant to fill the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
HBO American pay television network
Are we ready for TV shows about COVID like HBO's 'Coastal Elites'? Absolutely not.TV shows like HBO's "Coastal Elites" and Freeform's "Love in the Time of Corona" try to make entertainment out of COVID, but who wants to watch that?
USATODAY.com
Even the head of FX understands that streaming is confusing for all of usWhether you’re trying to decipher your HBO Go from your HBO Max, figuring out if Hulu is included with your Disney Plus bundle, or scratching your head over..
The Verge
Diana Rigg: From Emma Peel to "My Fair Lady"The '60s British spy series In "The Avengers" made Diana Rigg an international sensation. But after two years she left the show - returning to the stage and..
CBS News
John Oliver, mayor in "dispute" over naming sewage plant after himDanbury, Connecticut mayor sets big condition for accepting offer from HBO star to donate $55,000 if city names sewage treatment facility for him
CBS News
Ridley Scott English film director and film producer
'Raised By Wolves' offers cautionary TV taleRidley Scott imagines a religious war that ends Earth, with his sweeping series about a pair of androids raising human children on a new planet. (Sept...
USATODAY.com
Alien Film Fan Builds Homemade Museum In Apartment Block
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this