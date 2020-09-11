How-to save 20% on NFL Sunday Ticket U this season
Friday, 11 September 2020 () While this may look like a different NFL season than usual this year, it’s now officially underway with every team slated to take the field this Sunday. DirecTV is bringing NFL Sunday Ticket back again for 2020, delivering nearly every out of market game to subscribers. Like year’s past, DirecTV will also be offering NFL Sunday Ticket U, a similar product at a discounted price geared towards students. This perk drops the usual $300 price tag to just $100. However, signing up with a special promo code will drop the service down an additional 20% to *$80*. Head below to find out how you can leverage this popular discounted service.