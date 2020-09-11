Best Windows 10 apps this week

Global  
 

betanews Friday, 11 September 2020
Four-hundred-and-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days. Microsoft released new Intel microcode updates this week to address certain flaws in Intel processors. As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email. Discounts this week The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers. Some… [Continue Reading]
