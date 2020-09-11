Warner Bros. has delayed 'Wonder Woman 1984' to Christmas, but 'Dune' will keep its release date and debut the week before
Friday, 11 September 2020 (
37 minutes ago) "Wonder Woman 1984" will now arrive in theaters a week after Warner Bros.' other tentpole release, "Dune."
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
2 days ago
"The Ellen Show" will return to the airwaves on September 21st, 2020.
Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season.
The show will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles but not in front of an audience, the studio said in a release.
CNN reports that other...
Ellen's Talk Show Sets Return Date 00:32
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
TENET Movie - Elizabeth Debicki
TENET Movie - Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki stars in #TENET.
John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.”
Armed..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago
Wonder Woman 1984 Movie
Wonder Woman 1984 - Official Main Trailer - Plot synopsis: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:24 Published 3 weeks ago
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Zack Snyder’s Justice League - Official Teaser - HBO Max
Plot synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:44 Published 3 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this