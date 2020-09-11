Global  
 

Warner Bros. has delayed 'Wonder Woman 1984' to Christmas, but 'Dune' will keep its release date and debut the week before

Business Insider Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
"Wonder Woman 1984" will now arrive in theaters a week after Warner Bros.' other tentpole release, "Dune."
