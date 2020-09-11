Google Meet for Android, iOS getting redesigned to look like tab in Gmail
Friday, 11 September 2020 () The future of Google’s enterprise communication services is tight integration with Gmail. That said, there will always be a need for the standalone Meet app, which Google is now redesigning to look like the recently added Gmail tab.
