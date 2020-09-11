Make iced tea or coffee with this 2.75-quart brewer at an Amazon low of $30

Global  
 

9to5Toys Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the West Bend Fresh Ice Tea/Coffee Maker for *$29.93* *shipped*. Also at Walmart for $0.07 more. Today’s deal beats the previous all-time low by $0.07 and is down $40 from its regular going rate at Amazon. If you’re a fan of freshly brewed iced tea or coffee, this maker is a fantastic purchase. It’s built to make both tea and coffee, giving your new kitchen gadget a dual-purpose function. There’s a slider on the front to choose your brew strength, and the included 2.75-quart pitcher holds enough to fuel you for an entire day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

