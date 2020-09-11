Make iced tea or coffee with this 2.75-quart brewer at an Amazon low of $30 Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon is offering the West Bend Fresh Ice Tea/Coffee Maker for *$29.93* *shipped*. Also at Walmart for $0.07 more. Today’s deal beats the previous all-time low by $0.07 and is down $40 from its regular going rate at Amazon. If you’re a fan of freshly brewed iced tea or coffee, this maker is a fantastic purchase. It’s built to make both tea and coffee, giving your new kitchen gadget a dual-purpose function. There’s a slider on the front to choose your brew strength, and the included 2.75-quart pitcher holds enough to fuel you for an entire day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Office worker horrified after finding cockroach in his iced cappuccino



A cafe visitor was shocked after he found a frozen cockroach in his cup of iced coffee that he almost finished drinking. The office worker bought his favourite drink, an iced cappuccino, from the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea specializes in 'craft coffee'



A new coffee and tea shop in Milwaukee is serving up drinks from around the country. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:49 Published on August 7, 2020

Tweets about this

