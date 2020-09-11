Global  
 

TikTok influencer Addison Rae will star in Miramax's gender-swapped She's All That remake

The Verge Friday, 11 September 2020
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling has been cast as the lead role in a new, gender-swapped version of 1999 teen romantic comedy She’s All That, called He’s All That. Easterling, with over 60 million followers, is the second most popular TikTok user in the world (after Charli D’Amelio), but He’s All That will mark her film debut.

The upcoming reboot is being produced by Miramax, Variety reports, which made the original film over 20 years ago, with R. Lee Fleming (the writer of the original) and producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay (who also worked on She’s All That). Mark Waters, best known for directing Mean Girls and Freaky Friday and producing 500 Days of Summer, is set to direct.

Like the original She’s All That, the remake...
Mark Waters American film director

