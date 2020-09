You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Woman cut off her own hand for insurance payout A court in Slovenia on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old woman to two years in prison for deliberately cutting off her hand with a circular saw to make a fraudulent...

FOXNews.com 18 hours ago



Woman cut off own hand with circular saw in €1million insurance scam Slovakian 22-year-old Julija Andlesic has been jailed for two years after conspiring with her boyfriend to rip off five insurance companies.

Daily Record 1 day ago



Slovenian woman cut off her hand for insurance payout A court in Slovenia on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old woman to two years in prison for deliberately cutting off her hand with a circular saw to make a fraudulent...

New Zealand Herald 1 day ago





Tweets about this