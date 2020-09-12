Global  
 

Joe Biden leads in the polls in 4 pivotal states

Business Insider Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
New polling shows Joe Biden ahead in Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin, despite Donald Trump's push for suburban votes.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Biden Slams Trump For COVID-19 Response

Biden Slams Trump For COVID-19 Response 00:36

 Joe Biden accused Trump of "a life-and-death betrayal of the American people". Biden pointed to Trump's recorded February interview, reports CNN. In the recording, Trump said that the virus was more deadly than the flu, airborne and highly contagious. "He knew it and purposely played it down. Worse,...

