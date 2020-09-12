Joe Biden leads in the polls in 4 pivotal states

Joe Biden accused Trump of "a life-and-death betrayal of the American people". Biden pointed to Trump's recorded February interview, reports CNN. In the recording, Trump said that the virus was more deadly than the flu, airborne and highly contagious. "He knew it and purposely played it down. Worse,...
The 2020 Election is in its final stretch. Traditionally the launch of the presidential race's intense final stages. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will begin trying to mobilize voters. Biden has..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:48Published