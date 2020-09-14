Nvidia confirms acquisition of Arm Holdings from SoftBank for $40 billion
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Nvidia confirmed today that it is acquiring chip designer Arm from SoftBank for $40 billion. Notably, Apple licenses technology from Arm Holdings for the A-series processors used in the iPhone and iPad, as well as the upcoming Apple Silicon chips for Mac.
Nvidia shares are popping on news it will acquire Softbank's Arm Holdings for $40 billion. The tech company has seen continued success amid the pandemic with the growth of gaming and work-from-home. Nikola shares are up after the electric truck company denied recent fraud allegations, though it did...