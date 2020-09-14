Nvidia confirms acquisition of Arm Holdings from SoftBank for $40 billion

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources NVIDIA Buys Arm Holdings From SoftBank for $40 Billion This marks the largest acquisition in the company's history.

Motley Fool 8 hours ago



ARM co-founder starts ‘Save Arm’ campaign to keep independence amid $40B Nvidia deal ARM Holdings, the UK semiconductor company, made history for the second time today, becoming the country’s biggest tech exit when Nvidia announced over the...

TechCrunch 11 hours ago



Stock Alert: NVIDIA Up 8% On $40 Bln Acquisition Of Arm Holdings Shares of NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) are currently gaining nearly 8% on Monday morning after the chip maker announced its plans to buy chip design company Arm Holdings...

RTTNews 12 hours ago





Tweets about this