Nvidia confirms acquisition of Arm Holdings from SoftBank for $40 billion

9to5Mac Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Nvidia confirmed today that it is acquiring chip designer Arm from SoftBank for $40 billion. Notably, Apple licenses technology from Arm Holdings for the A-series processors used in the iPhone and iPad, as well as the upcoming Apple Silicon chips for Mac.

