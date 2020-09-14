Nvidia will buy Arm for up to $40 billion, combining smartphone, GPU powerhouses Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Nvidia agreed to purchase Arm for up to $40 billion in cash and stock, the companies said Sunday night. This mammoth deal in the chip industry is expected to bolster AI and GPU powerhouse Nvidia’s chip portfolio, even as it’s sure to attract antitrust attention.



Nvidia will pay Softbank, the company’s current owner, a total of $21.5 billion in Nvidia stock and $12 billion in cash, including $2 billion payable at signing. Nvidia will also issue $1.5 billion in equity to Arm employees. It may also pay Softbank up to $5 billion in cash or stock if Arm meets specific financial performance targets—bringing the final purchase price up to $40 billion.



The deal has been approved by the boards of all three companies—Arm, Nvidia and Softbank—though it’s subject to regulatory approval in China, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States.



