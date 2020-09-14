Zipline and Walmart to launch drone deliveries of health and wellness products Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Earlier this year Zipline announced it was partnering with a hospital system in ZiplineZipline is partnering with Walmart for a new drone delivery operation in the US, the companies announced. The program is for on-demand deliveries of health and wellness products and will begin in a trial early next year near Walmart’s headquarters in Bentonville Arkansas . Zipline’s launch and release system allows for on-demand delivery in less than an hour, and operating from a Walmart store, can service a 50-mile radius.Earlier this year Zipline announced it was partnering with a hospital system in North Carolina to make contactless deliveries of medical supplies and personal protective equipment. And this year wasn’t the first time Zipline’s drones have been used for medical supply deliveries. In 2016, it launched the first... 👓 View full article

