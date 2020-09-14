|
The Xbox Series S plays Xbox One S versions of Xbox One games
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The Xbox Series X on top of an Xbox One X. | Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge
Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S should offer impressive next-gen performance for its $299 price, but where does that leave the Xbox One X? According to Microsoft, the 4K-targeting Xbox from 2017 will still hold some advantages over the Series S — at least when it comes to running Xbox One X-enhanced current-gen games.
“Xbox Series S was designed to be the most affordable next-generation console and play next-generation games at 1440p at 60fps,” Microsoft says in a statement to Gamesradar. “To deliver the highest quality backwards compatible experience consistent with the developer’s original intent, the Xbox Series S runs the Xbox One S version of backward compatible games while applying improved texture filtering, higher and more...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Microsoft American technology company
Are Microsoft and Sony offering enough for you to buy a next-gen console this year?Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge
Assuming you can get one, of course
The Verge
Microsoft Plans To Become ‘Water Positive’
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is still $200 off at several retailersPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
If it’s time to upgrade your phone, you might be considering Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra. Both..
The Verge
Microsoft Acquires Video Game Company ZeniMax in $7.5 Billion DealThe company’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media puts it in a strong position against Sony just weeks before the release of their next generation of gaming consoles.
NYTimes.com
Microsoft’s new digital Xbox store now available to all Xbox One ownersMicrosoft
Microsoft’s redesigned Xbox store rolls out digitally to all users today, after its successful initial deployment to insiders early last..
The Verge
Tom Warren British rugby player
Amazon in-stock alerts are trolling people with $5,000 RTX 3080 graphics cardsPhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge
Nvidia’s RTX 3080 launch last week was a total mess, one Nvidia is still navigating the fallout from following its..
The Verge
Nvidia publicly apologizes for RTX 3080 launch, promises to ship more cards every weekPhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge
Nvidia has apologized for the RTX 3080 GPU preorder fiasco, which saw the highly desirable graphics card sold out..
The Verge
How to customize your iPhone’s home screen with widgets and app iconsYour phone, too, could look like absolute garbage, with custom app icons. | Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge
One of the biggest differences between iOS..
The Verge
Nvidia RTX 3080 cards are selling for thousands on eBay, and people are pissedPhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge
The Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card was released at 9AM ET, and disappointment began only seconds later. All major..
The Verge
GamesRadar+ Video game news, previews, and reviews website
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this