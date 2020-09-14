Global  
 

The Xbox Series S plays Xbox One S versions of Xbox One games

The Verge Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The Xbox Series S plays Xbox One S versions of Xbox One games

Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S should offer impressive next-gen performance for its $299 price, but where does that leave the Xbox One X? According to Microsoft, the 4K-targeting Xbox from 2017 will still hold some advantages over the Series S — at least when it comes to running Xbox One X-enhanced current-gen games.

“Xbox Series S was designed to be the most affordable next-generation console and play next-generation games at 1440p at 60fps,” Microsoft says in a statement to Gamesradar. “To deliver the highest quality backwards compatible experience consistent with the developer’s original intent, the Xbox Series S runs the Xbox One S version of backward compatible games while applying improved texture filtering, higher and more...
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: How Video Game Trailers Mislead Audiences

How Video Game Trailers Mislead Audiences 05:45

 Just what constitutes false advertising when it comes to games? For this video, we’re looking at the ways trailers can lie to, trick, or just confuse would-be players and whether or not this is okay.

