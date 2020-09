Indian fantasy sports app Dream11’s parent firm raises $225M at over $2.5B valuation Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Dream Sports, the parent firm of fantasy sports app Dream11, has secured $225 million in a new financing round as the Mumbai-headquartered firm builds what it calls “end-to-end sports tech company” in the cricket-loving nation, which is also the world’s second largest internet market. Tiger Global Management, TPG Tech Adjacencies (TTAD), ChrysCapital and Footpath Ventures […] 👓 View full article