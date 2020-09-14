Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10 Best Hybrid Cars In India 2020 That Give Amazing Fuel Economy

Fossbytes Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Sooner or later, everyone has to choose between a hybrid vehicle or an electric one. Most of you already know this, and if you are already thinking about buying a hybrid vehicle, then here is the list of best hybrid cars in India you can choose from. You can choose from a variety of hybrid […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: The new Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo Design

The new Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo Design 01:23

 Porsche is presenting a further performance-oriented plug-in hybrid model with the new Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. The intelligent combination of the 100 kW (136 PS) electric motor integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission and the 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine with 324 kW (440 PS)...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo Driving Video [Video]

The new Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo Driving Video

Porsche is presenting a further performance-oriented plug-in hybrid model with the new Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. The intelligent combination of the 100 kW (136 PS) electric motor integrated into the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:04Published
The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo and Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Driving Video [Video]

The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo and Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Driving Video

Porsche is presenting a further performance-oriented plug-in hybrid model with the new Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. The intelligent combination of the 100 kW (136 PS) electric motor integrated into the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:13Published
Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Trailer [Video]

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Trailer

Ghibli Hybrid, as the name suggests, is something new, electrifying and fearless. Known for its roar, our engineers and designers chose to maintain its predecessor’s performance, voice, and design...

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Boosterjet Hybrid 4WD SZ5 2020 UK review

 Baby SUV promises greater efficiency from new mild-hybrid engine and improved ride Is the Suzuki Ignis a city car or a baby SUV? At just 3700mm long and 1690mm...
Autocar


Tweets about this