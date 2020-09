New wildlife tunnels installed near Tofino, B.C., save amphibians from a deadly game of Frogger Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve recently installed three new wildlife tunnels under a highway on the west coast of Vancouver Island to allow amphibians to avoid being hit by cars. 👓 View full article

